Palestinians clash with Israeli border police

May 13, 2021

Members of Israeli border police take positions during an anti-Israel protest against the violence in Jerusalem, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on May 12, 2021. Tension between Israelis and Palestinians has been flaring up over the past few days amid the escalating violence. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

