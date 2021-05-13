Home>>
Suspect in New York Times Square shooting taken into custody in Florida
(Xinhua) 08:39, May 13, 2021
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The suspect in the shooting leaving three people injured in New York City's Times Square has been taken into custody in U.S. southeastern state of Florida, authorities said on Wednesday.
The man was identified as Farrakhan Muhammad, according to local media reports.
Senior officials of the New York City Police Department said he was trying to shoot his brother but missed, hitting pedestrians in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.
Among the injured is a four-year-old girl. Police believed that none of the victims knew each other or knew the shooter.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Number of kids testing positive for coronavirus jumps in U.S. Florida since schools reopen
- U.S. state of Florida sets new record for daily coronavirus cases
- Nearly 50 hospitals in U.S. Florida hit ICU capacity
- Data shows patients in Florida had COVID-19 symptoms as early as Jan.
- Chinese folk song performed at Times Square of New York
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.