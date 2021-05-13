Suspect in New York Times Square shooting taken into custody in Florida

Xinhua) 08:39, May 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The suspect in the shooting leaving three people injured in New York City's Times Square has been taken into custody in U.S. southeastern state of Florida, authorities said on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Farrakhan Muhammad, according to local media reports.

Senior officials of the New York City Police Department said he was trying to shoot his brother but missed, hitting pedestrians in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.

Among the injured is a four-year-old girl. Police believed that none of the victims knew each other or knew the shooter.

