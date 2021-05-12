China puts all synthetic cannabis-related substances under control

Xinhua) 17:47, May 12, 2021

Students visit a theme exhibition on drug control during an activity on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Sanhe, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China has included all synthetic cannabis-related substances in the country's controlled drug list, the first country to control the whole class of relevant substances, the Chinese anti-drug authority said Tuesday.

Another 18 kinds of psychoactive substances including fluoroketamine were also newly added to the control list, the office of the China National Narcotic Control Commission said at a press conference.

To date, China's controlled drug list includes 188 kinds of new psychoactive substances (NPS), all fentanyl-related substances and all synthetic cannabis-related substances, the office said.

There are 297 known kinds of synthetic cannabis-related substances worldwide, among which 103 kinds were found to have appeared in China, according to the office.

