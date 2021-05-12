One dead in east China clinic fire

Xinhua) 15:56, May 12, 2021

HANGZHOU, May 12 (Xinhua) -- One person was confirmed dead after a fire broke out late Tuesday at a clinic in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, according to the government of the city's Xihu district.

A total of 18 people were injured in the fire, with three in serious conditions, according to a previous announcement earlier Wednesday. The deceased was among the three seriously injured, and the other two are still under medical treatment.

Among the remaining 15 injured, two have been discharged from the hospital while 13 others remain under medical observation.

The fire was put out at around 9:56 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

