Apple awards Corning 45 mln USD from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Xinhua) 08:36, May 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Apple announced on Monday that it is awarding 45 million U.S. dollars from the company's Advanced Manufacturing Fund to Corning Incorporated, a supplier of precision glass for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.

The funding will expand Corning's manufacturing capacity in the United States and drive research and development into innovative new technologies that support durability and long-lasting product life, building on both Apple and Corning's commitment to protecting the environment, the announcement said.

Corning has already received 450 million U.S. dollars from Apple's 5 billion dollars Advanced Manufacturing Fund over the last four years, according to the announcement.

"Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "We're so proud to work alongside Corning, whose 170-year-old legacy is a testament to the ingenuity of the U.S. workforce."

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)