Home>>
188 million yuan 'Eye of Time' diamond necklace debuts at first consumer goods expo
(Ecns.cn) 15:07, May 10, 2021
The “Eye of Time”, a diamond necklace worth 188 million yuan (about $29 million), is on display at the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The necklace is 584.54 grams and the pear-shaped main diamond is 51.71 carats.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.