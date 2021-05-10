188 million yuan 'Eye of Time' diamond necklace debuts at first consumer goods expo

Ecns.cn) 15:07, May 10, 2021

The “Eye of Time”, a diamond necklace worth 188 million yuan (about $29 million), is on display at the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The necklace is 584.54 grams and the pear-shaped main diamond is 51.71 carats.

