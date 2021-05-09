Global manufacturing expands in April but at slower pace: index

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Global manufacturing activity increased in April for a 10th consecutive month, though at a slightly slower pace than in March, according to an index published by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 57.1 percent in April, down from 57.8 percent the previous month, according to the CFLP.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

Despite the slight rollback, readings for March and April were both above 57, indicating stable global recovery, said the CFLP.

The smooth operations of the global industrial and supply chains are the basis for the world's stable recovery, it said.

The CFLP warned that despite the rebound, a resurgence of COVID-19, global inflation worries and rising debt risks could still bring uncertainties to the world's economic recovery.

China's manufacturing PMI came in at 51.1 in April, slightly lower than 51.9 in March, official data shows.

