Middle East Quartet envoys express deep concern over clashes, violence in East Jerusalem

Xinhua) 09:13, May 09, 2021

Israeli police are seen during clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on May 7, 2021. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

"We call upon Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid measures that would further escalate the situation during this period of Muslim Holy Days. We call on all sides to uphold and respect the status quo at the holy sites," said a joint press statement.

UNITED NATIONS, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The envoys of the Middle East Quartet from the European Union, Russia, the United States, and the United Nations on Saturday expressed "deep concern" over the daily clashes and violence in East Jerusalem, in particular Friday's confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

The envoys, through a joint press statement, said they are "closely monitoring" the situation in East Jerusalem, including in the Old City and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

"We are alarmed by the provocative statements made by some political groups, as well as the launching of rockets and the resumption of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel, and attacks on Palestinian farmland in the West Bank," said the statement.

The envoys noted with serious concern the possible evictions of Palestinian families from homes they have lived in for generations in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and voiced opposition to unilateral actions, which would only escalate the already tense environment.

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem, May 7, 2021. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

"We call upon Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid measures that would further escalate the situation during this period of Muslim Holy Days. We call on all sides to uphold and respect the status quo at the holy sites. All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists and to speak out against all acts of violence and incitement," said the statement.

In this context, the Quartet envoys reiterated their commitment to a negotiated two state solution, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)