Candidates for presidency of 76th session of UNGA address at UN headquarters

Xinhua) 11:10, May 08, 2021

President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir, chairs the UNGA informal interactive dialogue with the candidate for the position of president of the General Assembly for the 76th session at the UN headquarters in New York on May 6, 2021. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)