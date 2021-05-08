Home>>
Candidates for presidency of 76th session of UNGA address at UN headquarters
(Xinhua) 11:10, May 08, 2021
President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir, chairs the UNGA informal interactive dialogue with the candidate for the position of president of the General Assembly for the 76th session at the UN headquarters in New York on May 6, 2021. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.