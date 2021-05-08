Home>>
88-carat black diamond debuts at first consumer goods expo
(Ecns.cn) 11:09, May 08, 2021
A 88-carat black diamond is on display at the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 7, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
The expo will last till May 10 in Hainan.
