88-carat black diamond debuts at first consumer goods expo

Ecns.cn) 11:09, May 08, 2021

A 88-carat black diamond is on display at the First China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province on May 7, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

The expo will last till May 10 in Hainan.

