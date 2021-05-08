Lu Yufei crowned as national All Around gymnastics queen

Xinhua) 10:00, May 08, 2021

Lu Yufei of Henan competes during the floor exercises event of women's individual all-round final at the 2021 Chinese National Gymnastic Championships in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Lu Yufei of Henan was crowned national All Around gymnastics queen here on Friday.

"It's my first All Around gold in National Gymnastics Championships. I see it as a proof that I have the capability as a champion, and I'm one more step closer toward the Tokyo Olympic Games," said Lu after winning the title with a total of 113.697 points.

Asian champion Zhang Jin from Shanghai regained silver with 112.596 points. Li Shijia stood on the National Gymnastics Championships All Around podium for the first time at 112.564.

To Lu, it's not an easy way to get to the top of the podium. She was stumbled by a series of injuries since her early career. Frustrated by the tear of eager and doubt, retirement came to her mind in around 2016.

"This gold doesn't belong to me alone," said Lu, who thanked all her national teammates, coaches and staff for their "all-around" encouragement and company.

Her coach Zhang Haiyan knew what she's been through all these years.

"We are like mom and kid. I think she is a very talented and kind young woman. What she needs is to find her inner power and bring it out," said Zhang who was very pleased with Lu's stable performance.

According to recent Tokyo Olympic Games qualification system published by Chinese Gymnastics Association, the 2021 national championships will be the first qualification event. Two more trials will be held for both men's and women's team in June and July.

