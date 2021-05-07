Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 7, 2021
Assamese Macaque Was First Photographed in Pu 'er City

Assamese Macaque Was First Photographed in Pu 'er City

(People's Daily Online)    11:12, May 07, 2021

XIONG Shiming, a monitor at the Jingdong Administration and Protection Bureau in Ailao Mountain in Threatened National Nature Reserve of Yunnan Province, has taken a video of the Assamese Macaque recently while monitoring the gibbons. It is the first time that Pu’er City has taken a photograph of Assamese Macaque. According to introduction, traces of Assamese Macaques has been found in Jingdong area in recent years, but none photograph has been taken.

The Assamese Macaque is a species of monkey belonging to the Primates Macaque. It is a National second-Class Key Protected Species, which is endemism to the region of Himalaya and Indochina.

