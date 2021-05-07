Assamese Macaque Was First Photographed in Pu 'er City

XIONG Shiming, a monitor at the Jingdong Administration and Protection Bureau in Ailao Mountain in Threatened National Nature Reserve of Yunnan Province, has taken a video of the Assamese Macaque recently while monitoring the gibbons. It is the first time that Pu’er City has taken a photograph of Assamese Macaque. According to introduction, traces of Assamese Macaques has been found in Jingdong area in recent years, but none photograph has been taken.

The Assamese Macaque is a species of monkey belonging to the Primates Macaque. It is a National second-Class Key Protected Species, which is endemism to the region of Himalaya and Indochina.