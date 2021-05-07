Green System of Pu 'er City Is Basically Formed

Since 2016, Pu’er City has made every effort to promote the construction of national green economic experiment and demonstration zone. The green industry system has been basically formed, and the Gross Ecosystem Product (GEP) value has reached 723 billion yuan.

The city has 65 enterprises obtained the right to use the special national geographical indications of Pu’er Tea, which accounts for 85.53% of the total number of Yunnan Province. Pu 'er Tea and Pu' er Coffee have been included in the first protection list of the China-EU Agreement on Geographical Indications. Pu 'er Tea ranked seventh in the national regional brand (Products of Geographical Indications).