Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 7, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Green System of Pu 'er City Is Basically Formed

(People's Daily Online)    11:10, May 07, 2021

Since 2016, Pu’er City has made every effort to promote the construction of national green economic experiment and demonstration zone. The green industry system has been basically formed, and the Gross Ecosystem Product (GEP) value has reached 723 billion yuan.

The city has 65 enterprises obtained the right to use the special national geographical indications of Pu’er Tea, which accounts for 85.53% of the total number of Yunnan Province. Pu 'er Tea and Pu' er Coffee have been included in the first protection list of the China-EU Agreement on Geographical Indications. Pu 'er Tea ranked seventh in the national regional brand (Products of Geographical Indications).

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York