China sees smooth road traffic during May Day holiday
(Xinhua) 09:59, May 06, 2021
BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China saw a smooth and safe road traffic during the five-day May Day holiday, with less fatal accidents reported across the country, the Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the number of traffic accidents that caused casualties and the death toll dropped by 65.3 percent and 49.5 percent respectively from the same period last year, according to the ministry.
The May Day holiday lasts from May 1 to 5 this year.
