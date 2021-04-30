China regulates apps' collection of personal information

Xinhua) 16:39, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China will on Saturday put a regulation into effect to supervise the operations of commonly used apps that collect users' personal information.

The regulation specifies that 39 types of apps, covering navigation, car booking, instant messaging and shopping, should not refuse to provide basic services to users who do not agree to submit unnecessary personal information.

Apps have provided convenience to the Chinese people and boosted China's social and economic development. However, some apps have collected personal information beyond restrictions, claiming such information is compulsory for authorization.

App operators should conduct self-examination concerning the collection and use of personal information before Saturday, and correct any behaviors that go against the regulation in a timely manner.

The regulation was jointly initiated by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

