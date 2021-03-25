China removes over 520 apps for irregularities, vulgar content
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has removed more than 520 apps in its latest crackdown targeting irregularities and vulgar content, the internet regulator announced Wednesday.
Over 2,300 websites and online platforms have been closed and more than 2.08 million pieces of illicit online information were removed since the campaign was launched in February, according to the CAC.
Over 72,000 accounts were also suspended and more than 7,200 livestreaming anchors were banned for breaching relevant regulations, it added.
The CAC has pledged enhanced cyberspace regulation and crackdown on violations to ensure a healthy online environment.
The monthlong campaign aimed to improve internet users' online experience by cleaning up pornographic, violent, vulgar and gambling-related content on platforms such as web portals, search engines, online forums and social network services, the CAC said in a statement.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's education ministry bans harmful apps on campus
- Popular Chinese news apps suspended
- New media content-maker cashes out for $25.7 million, sets record
- China’s Internet regulator publishes regulation on mobile applications, emphasizing on users’ identity authentication and information security
- Top five car-hailing apps
- China bans websites with illegal content
- China to clean up cyberspace for minors
- Copyright registration for apps soars in 2014
- China's top 10 mobile apps by monthly active users
- Chinese taxi-hailing apps announce merger
- China's authorities increasingly reaching public through apps
- Mobile apps issued to popularize first-aid knowledge
- Authorities tighten up pre-installed apps
- Scholars warn of violence, pornography in children's books
- Chinese company brings digital TV content to Africa
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.