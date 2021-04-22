Draft Chinese law vows further personal information protection

Xinhua) 20:02, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Lawmakers during an upcoming session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), or China's national legislature, will continue to deliberate a draft law on personal information protection.

Principles governing the handling of personal information will be improved to address the excessive collection of personal information, which has been a pressing problem, said Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, on Thursday.

The protection of the personal information of decedents will also be incorporated into the law.

The new law, Zang said, will further clarify the civil liability to be borne by parties for violating the personal information rights of others.

The Standing Committee of the 13th NPC will convene its 28th session from April 26 to 29 in Beijing.

