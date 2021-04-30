Guangzhou port inaugurates sea-rail transport service to Europe

Xinhua) 10:23, April 30, 2021

GUANGZHOU, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou Port in south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday launched a combined sea-rail transportation service to Europe.

A 50-wagon cargo train loaded with high-end electronics left the port for Poland, marking the inauguration of the service.

The cargo worth 150 million yuan (about 23.2 million U.S. dollars) had been shipped to the port from two plants of tech giant LG, one in Guangzhou and the other in Vietnam, according to the port.

The train will arrive in Poland in 15 days, 20 days quicker than the normal sea-transport route.

Huang Bo, general manager of the Guangzhou Port Group, said the service provides a stable international logistics passage.

China-Europe freight-train services have played a significant role in stabilizing international railway logistics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which greatly disrupted sea and air transport services.

According to the China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd., Guangdong has operated a record of 107 freight trains between the province and Central Asia or Europe so far this year, delivering more than 5,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods.

