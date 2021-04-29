Mainland slams promotion of Taiwan-related issues at WHA

Xinhua) 13:43, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" by promoting Taiwan-related issues at the World Health Assembly (WHA) will never succeed, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in response to Taiwan media reports that the European Union supports the island's participation in the upcoming WHA in May.

Noting that Taiwan is part of China, Ma said its participation in the activities of any international organization, including the World Health Organization, must be handled in line with the one-China principle.

