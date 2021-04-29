Man spends savings to customize traditional Han clothing for 94-year-old great-grandmother

People's Daily Online) 13:34, April 29, 2021

Photo shows Zhou Jingjie standing beside his great-grandmother. (Photo/yangtse.com)

Zhou Jingjie, a 23-year-old photographer from Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, spent over 30,000 yuan ($4,630) customizing exquisite traditional costumes in the style of the Han ethnic group for his beloved great-grandmother and then took a series of photos of her all decked out in the new garbs, which have since become a smash hit on the internet.

In April this year, Zhou, who runs a workshop specializing in traditional Han costumes in the province’s capital city Nanjing, created an album of photos of his 94-year-old great-grandmother wearing elaborate customized classical Han costumes worth 2,000 yuan along with a piece of his handmade golden headwear valued at 5,000 yuan.

The young man captured the first series of photos for his great-grandma in March 2020. "For that time, I spent 10,000 yuan customizing a Han suit for her," the man recalled, adding that he also created a phoenix coronet worth 15,000 yuan for the nonagenarian.

Zhou explained that he came up with the idea of photographing his fondly loved great-grandma to cheer her up after she suffered a broken leg in an accident at the end of 2019, having been fully aware of her keen interest in elegant clothing and, in particular, traditional dresses.

"I want to leave my great-grandmother with some good memories. I was filled with a sense of achievement after she told me that those were the most beautiful clothes she had ever put on in her life," he said.

Zhou spent his entire childhood with his beloved great-grandmother after his parents got divorced, with his grandparents having previously taken up work outside his hometown.

"When I was a child, my great-grandmother took very good care of me. Now that I can earn my own bread and butter, I want my great-grandmother to stay healthy and be happy every day," Zhou said while expressing his deep affection for his eldest relative.

Zhou's fascination with traditional Chinese costumes dates back to 2016 when he took up a part-time job focusing on classical jewelry accessories during his college years. After graduating one year later, the young man got engaged in the manufacturing and sales business for traditional clothing.

"In fact, my passion for traditional Chinese costumes can be traced back to my childhood based on the influence of my great-grandmother, as she used to tell me countless stories about traditional culture," Zhou further explained.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)