Yayoi Kusama's exhibition opens at New York Botanical Gardens

Ecns.cn) 11:08, April 29, 2021

Photo shows a view of "Narcissus Garden", part of contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "Cosmic Nature" exhibition at the New York Botanical Garden, New York City, U.S. April 27, 2021. Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama selected works are on display in both outdoors and indoors settings at the New York Botanical Gardens. (Photo/China News Service)

After being postponed due to the pandemic, KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature - an exclusive exhibition dedicated to the works of internationally renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama - finally opened at the New York Botanical Garden.

