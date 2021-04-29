Internet medical service supervision platforms established across China

Xinhua) 10:32, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Thirty provincial-level regions across China have set up supervision platforms for internet-powered medical services, a senior health official has said.

This is in line with the requirement of the National Health Commission (NHC) which has made supervision a requisite for rendering online medical services, according to NHC official Jiao Yahui.

Authorities have so far approved over 1,100 internet hospitals where services such as online appointments and long-distance prescription and consultation are available.

"Internet medical services have played an important role during the COVID-19 epidemic. For the elderly patients and people with chronic diseases who take regular medication, local authorities have rolled out specific policies regarding online services," she said.

Jiao said the NHC will strengthen the requirements for internet hospitals to make sure they are supported by brick-and-mortar medical institutions and are included in the quality control system.

