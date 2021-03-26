Chinese internet company Meitu sees 22 pct increase in revenue in 2020

Xinhua) 16:14, March 26, 2021

XIAMEN, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese internet company Meitu reported 1.19 billion yuan (about 182.4 million U.S. dollars) in revenue in 2020, up 22.1 percent year on year.

Meitu recorded an adjusted net profit of 60.9 million yuan, the first time the company reported a full-year profit since its establishment in October 2008.

Premium subscription services, in-app purchases and other earnings contributed to the growth in revenue, according to the company.

Statistics show that the number of daily active users of the Meitu App reached a historical peak of over 31 million during the Spring Festival holiday in February.

