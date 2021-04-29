Video: We Are China

Five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games held in Tokyo

Xinhua) 09:44, April 29, 2021

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto (L), Japanese Olympic Minister Marukawa Tamayo (R), Tokyo governor Koike Yuriko (left screen) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons (right screen) attend a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2021. (Tokyo 2020/Handout via Xinhua)

