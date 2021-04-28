Iran denies meeting held between Iranian, U.S. officials in Iraq: media

TEHRAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denied that a meeting was recently held between Iranian and U.S. officials in Iraq, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed a report saying Iranian officials have met with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

The report is an instance of "yellow journalism," Khatibzadeh told Tasnim.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Monday for talks with Iraqi leaders on bilateral ties and regional situation.

Burns had left Baghdad a few days before, and his presence in Baghdad did not coincide with the presence of the Iranian officials in Iraq, according to Tasnim.

According to Press TV, Michael Rubin, an analyst with the Washington-based think tank American Enterprise Institute, claimed on Monday that Iranian officials had met Burns in Baghdad.

