Iranian President criticizes U.S. for delay in re-embracing nuke deal

Xinhua) 13:46, April 02, 2021

TEHRAN, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday criticized Washington for the delay in re-embracing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

As Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said, if the United States returns to the JCPOA, Iran will also return to its commitments, Rouhani was quoted as saying by the state TV.

"This would mean a win-win bargain for the region and the entire world, which would benefit them. The Americans were not able to understand that, and they have failed to seize this golden opportunity," he noted.

They have been dragging their feet, which shows this new U.S. government is far from understanding the reality about Iran, the Iranian president said.

Washington under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and tightened sanctions on Iran. In response to the U.S. moves, Iran has suspended implementation of parts of its obligations under the deal.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)