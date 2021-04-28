India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200,000-mark

Xinhua) 13:47, April 28, 2021

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- India's death toll due to COVID-19 surpassed the 200,000-mark, reaching 201,187 on Wednesday, said federal health ministry.

As many as 3,293 deaths took place during the past 24 hours, which is the maximum for daily new deaths so far this year.

Besides, as many as 360,960 new cases were registered since Tuesday morning, taking the total tally to 17,997,267, added the data released by the federal health ministry.

This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases ever since the pandemic broke out in the country.

There are still a total of 2,978,709 active cases in the country, with an increase of 96,505 active cases through Tuesday, as 14,817,371 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

