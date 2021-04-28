UN General Assembly president calls for aid to India in fight against COVID-19

April 28, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, on Tuesday called for international aid to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said his spokesman.

Bozkir was worried about the COVID-19 situation in India, a country that has done so much to ensure the distribution of vaccines to vulnerable countries, said Brenden Varma, the spokesman.

Now it is time for the world to extend aid and support to India. No one is safe until everyone is safe, said Bozkir.

The General Assembly president said his thoughts are with the Indian government and people at this time.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,636,307 on Tuesday with 323,144 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry. This was the sixth consecutive day when over 300,000 cases were registered in a single day.

