China firmly supports India in fighting COVID-19: Chinese embassy

Xinhua) 14:45, April 27, 2021

NEW DELHI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government and people firmly support the Indian government and people in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy to India Counselor Wang Xiaojian said.

"We will encourage and guide Chinese companies to actively cooperate with India to facilitate acquiring medical supplies, and provide support and help according to India's need," Wang said on Monday in response to a media query on the COVID-19 situation in India.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an enemy of all mankind that necessitates international solidarity and mutual assistance," Wang said. "China expresses sincere sympathies for the recent severe epidemic situation in India."

India is experiencing a shortage of medical supplies as the country is hit by a new wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,636,307 on Tuesday with 323,144 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry.

This is the sixth consecutive day when over 300,000 cases were registered in a single day, though there was a fall of nearly 30,000 new cases in a day compared to those reported on Monday.

According to the figures released by the federal health ministry, 2,771 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 197,894.

