China willing to help India fight COVID-19: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:58, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China has expressed its readiness to help India fight the new wave of COVID-19 outbreak at the earliest time possible and the two sides are maintaining communication on the matter, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

"If the Indian side makes specific requests, China will provide support and assistance within its capacity," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)