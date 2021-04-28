Aftershocks felt, damages reported after 6.4-magnitude quake hits India's Assam

April 28, 2021

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Four aftershocks and damages have been reported after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake Wednesday hit India's northeastern state of Assam, according to local government.

So far no loss of life was reported from anywhere in the state, however, local officials said the earthquakes damaged structures and developed cracks in the walls and ceilings of houses.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the damage due to the earthquake over the phone with me and has assured all support to Assam."

According to India's National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude occurred at 7:51 a.m. (local time), followed with four aftershocks measuring 4.7, 4.0, 3.6 and 3.6 respectively.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 26.69 degrees north latitude and 92.36 degrees east longitude. The depth of the earthquake was 17 km, the information released by NCS said.

The tremors shook the entire state and reports said panic-stricken people rushed out of houses and buildings to gather in open streets.

"Everything around me shook," Nabajyoti Sharma, a resident of Guwahati told Xinhua over the telephone.

"I spoke to my relatives in Tezpur and there are reports of houses been damaged over there. My relatives said they hadn't seen such a strong earthquake so far in their lives. We are getting aftershocks as I speak."

Reports said the earthquake was also felt in parts of neighboring West Bengal state.

Assam's local health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared some pictures of the damage and a video of water welling out from a local paddy field.

