China stresses anti-epidemic measures ahead of holiday

Xinhua) 09:59, April 28, 2021

Passengers get ready to board at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2021. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has cautioned against any slackening in epidemic control as a travel boom is expected during the upcoming extended May Day holiday.

Tourists are urged to follow local COVID-19 containment protocols, such as wearing masks and keeping social distance at public venues.

May Day, also known as Labor Day, is observed on May 1 in China. The May Day holiday, usually a busy travel period in China, lasts from May 1 to 5 this year.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)