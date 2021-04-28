People visit Archaeological Park of Pompeii in Italy

Xinhua) 09:45, April 28, 2021

Tourists visit the Archaeological Park of Pompeii in Italy, on April 27, 2021. Italy took a first decisive step toward a post-pandemic phase on Monday, the first day of reopening amid decreasing coronavirus cases. (Xinhua)

