Biden taps county sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE

Xinhua) 08:52, April 28, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S President Joe Biden has nominated Ed Gonzalez, a sheriff in Harris County, Texas, to serve as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the White House announced on Tuesday.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, whose agency oversees ICE, called Biden's pick "a strong choice."

Gonzalez, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump's immigration policy, has served as Harris County sheriff since 2017, which includes the Houston metro area.

Previously, he had spent 18 years with the Houston Police Department and served three terms on the Houston City Council.

Local media said Gonzalez has backed a number of police reform efforts, including backing bail reform, limiting the costs of expensive self care items in the local prison, supplying Vivitrol to those with opioid addiction, and kicking off a "cite and release" program for some misdemeanor offenses.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gonzalez would replace the federal agency's acting director, Tae Johnson.

