White House says Biden not seeking to influence Chauvin trial

Xinhua) 09:28, April 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden, who earlier in the day said he was praying for the "right verdict" in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, did not seek to influence the outcome of the trial.

Confirming to reporters at the Oval Office that he on Monday talked to the family of George Floyd, who died last summer after being knelt on the neck by Chauvin for more than nine minutes, Biden said he "can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling."

"They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is," Biden said. "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a daily news briefing later in the day that Biden didn't seek to influence the outcome of the high-profile trial.

"As he also noted, the jury is sequestered, which is why he spoke to this, but I would expect he will weigh in more - further once there is a verdict and I'm not going to provide additional analysis on what he meant," Psaki said.

Biden's remarks came as Peter Cahill, the presiding judge in the Chauvin trial, warned against intervention into the case by elected officials.

"I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that's disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function," he said shortly after sending the jury to begin deliberations," Cahill said Monday.

Asked if the White House is concerned about potential unrest in and around Minneapolis and across the country as a result of the president's words leading to the "right verdict" not being reached, Psaki said regardless of the outcome, Biden "has consistently called for peace."

"Our focus, as we're working with state and local authorities, is on providing the space for peaceful protest and that will be consistent regardless of what the outcome of the verdict is," she said.

Psaki skirted around commenting directly on Cahill's concerns expressed the previous day that public comments on the case by politicians could offer grounds for appeal by the defense "that may result in this whole trial being overturned."

"He's certainly not looking to influence" the outcome of the trial, Psaki said of Biden. "But he has been touched by the impact on the family, hence he called the family yesterday and had that discussion."

The 12-member jury who heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense Monday are in Day Two of their deliberation of the verdict. Unanimity among the jurors is required for ultimately convicting the defendant.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the highly publicized case. He pleaded not guilty to all of the counts.

The state of Minnesota is now bracing for the imminent verdict, with Governor Tim Waltz declaring a state of emergency for seven counties surrounding Minneapolis, and over 3,000 state National Guard troops being deployed to cope with anticipated demonstrations.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)