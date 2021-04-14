Home>>
U.S. President Biden pays respect to slain Capitol Police officer
(Xinhua) 10:59, April 14, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden pays his respect to U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans at the Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 13, 2021. William "Billy" Evans, the 18-year Capitol Police officer killed while in the line of duty when a car rammed into him and another officer, lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. (Amr Alfiky/Pool via Xinhua)
