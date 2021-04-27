Life-size Freedom Gundam statue unveiled in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 11:07, April 27, 2021

Workers install a life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai, April 26, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

The 0.3-ton, 3.1-meter-high head of the Freedom Gundam statue was installed successfully in Shanghai on Monday.

Located at the Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, the 50-ton, 18.03-meter-high Gundam statue is the first of its kind to be displayed outside Japan.

