DRC's new gov't sworn in

Xinhua) 09:31, April 27, 2021

KINSHASA, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The new government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) led by Prime Minister Sama Lukonde Kyenge was approved by the National Assembly and was sworn in on Monday.

A total of 410 deputies voted in favor of the new government's program, which was presented to the 500-member National Assembly earlier. Two deputies abstained.

The new government, dubbed the "Sacred Union of the Nation", has 57 members including 14 women.

In February, Kyenge succeeded Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, then-Prime Minister deposed by the parliament in late January following a crisis within the coalition formed and shared by the Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi and his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

After winning the 2018 presidential elections, Tshisekedi was forced into a ruling co-partnership with Kabila, which led to a power struggle over the last two years.

After announcing the break up with Kabila last December, Tshisekedi's proposed "Sacred Union of the Nation" gained support from 391 deputies out of 500 at the National Assembly.

