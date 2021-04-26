Home>>
China deliberates extra fees for food wasters
(Xinhua) 14:09, April 26, 2021
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a new draft law that would allow restaurants to charge diners an extra fee if they waste excessive amounts of food.
The draft anti-food-waste law was on Monday returned to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) for a second reading.
According to the draft, catering service providers could charge customers who leave excessive amounts of food waste a disposal fee, but rates for the charge must be clearly advertised.
Approximately 18 billion kilograms of food is wasted every year in China's urban catering industry, according to a report based on nationwide field research carried out by NPC deputies.
