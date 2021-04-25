Wild lilies bloom among snow and ice in Xinjiang

April 25, 2021

Photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows wild lily flowers blooming amongst melting snow and ice along the Zhaosu Prairie in the northern part of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China. The blooming of the flower means that spring is arriving on the Prairie. The wild lilies, looking like miniature delicate lamps, will soon turn the grassland into a blossoming sea of white-petalled flowers.

