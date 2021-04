Video: We Are China

China names its first Mars rover 'Zhurong'

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:14, April 24, 2021

The China National Space Administration releases mid-flight images of Mars probe Tianwen-1 on Oct 1, 2020. [CNSA/Handout via Xinhua]

China named its first Mars rover "Zhurong", a figure in ancient Chinese legend in charge of fire, on Saturday.

(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)