Brunei remains committed to environmental protection: minister

Xinhua) 14:35, April 23, 2021

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Brunei stands united with the global community to commemorate the celebration of Earth Day, a platform to cultivate environmental awareness and promote actions to protect the environment, Brunei's Minister of Development Haji Suhaimi said Thursday.

In his message for Earth Day 2021, which falls on Thursday, the minister touched on this year's theme "Restore Our Earth", saying it is a theme that focuses on restoring the Earth through reduction and adaptation to the effects of environmental damage and pollution, as well as climate change.

"This theme coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic situation that hit the entire world over a year ago. The effects of this pandemic have clearly illustrated that the Earth is facing two closely related crises - the deterioration of the global environment and human health."

According to the minister, this year, the Ministry of Development is running a social media campaign, which will pay special attention to the months of Ramadhan and Syawal, to raise environmental awareness, as well as to encourage the public to kick-start eco-friendly habits.

