World Earth Day marked in in Pretoria, South Africa
(Xinhua) 08:57, April 23, 2021
A volunteer puts collected rubbish to designated places in Pretoria, South Africa, April 22, 2021. Thursday marks the 52nd World Earth Day, with the theme of "Restore Our Earth". (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
