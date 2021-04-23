World Earth Day marked in in Pretoria, South Africa

Xinhua) 08:57, April 23, 2021

A volunteer puts collected rubbish to designated places in Pretoria, South Africa, April 22, 2021. Thursday marks the 52nd World Earth Day, with the theme of "Restore Our Earth". (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

