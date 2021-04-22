Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on protecting planet Earth

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Thursday marks the 52nd World Earth Day, with the theme of "Restore Our Earth."

Chinese President Xi Jinping has, on many occasions, called for joint efforts to protect the ecological environment on planet Earth, tackle environmental challenges and pursue sustainable development.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- We may follow the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and pitch in to tackle climate and other environmental challenges and protect the blue planet.

-- We should hold firm the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, unswervingly follow the path of giving priorities to ecology and pursuing green development, increase forest area and improve forest quality, increase carbon sink in the ecosystem, thus making greater contributions to realizing the goal of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality and safeguarding global ecological security.

-- The development model of "killing the hens for eggs" and "draining the lake for fish" is at a dead end. The future will be illuminated by eco-friendly development that is in accordance with the rules of nature.

-- We only have one Earth. Protecting ecological environment and pushing sustainable development are our joint obligations.

-- We must realize that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and act on this understanding, implement our fundamental national policy of conserving resources and protecting the environment, and cherish the environment as we cherish our own lives.

