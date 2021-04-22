New Zealand enterprises show continued interest in CIIE

Xinhua) 14:55, April 22, 2021

Photo taken on April 21, 2021 shows an overseas promotion for the 2021 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand enterprises expressed continued interest in participating in the 2021 CIIE, as an overseas promotion for the event was held in Auckland on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 21 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand enterprises expressed continued interest in participating in the 2021 China International Import Expo (CIIE), as an overseas promotion for the event was held in Auckland on Wednesday.

At the opening speech via video, Ma Fengmin, CFO of China International Import Expo Bureau said that New Zealand is an important participant in the CIIE.

"More than 150 New Zealand enterprises participated in the past three expos. The exhibition booths have covered nearly 20,000 square meters. Even during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, nearly 50 New Zealand enterprises participated in the exhibition, and achieved positive results on site. The fourth CIIE will be held offline in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2021. Hundreds of enterprises have signed contracts to participate in the Expo up till now. Fonterra, Zespri, Comvita, Fisher &Paykel Healthcare and other companies have signed the participation agreements."

Huang Yuefeng, economic and commercial counsellor of the Chinese embassy in New Zealand, praised the meaningful beneficiaries of CIIE for New Zealand and China trade relationship.

"The last three editions of CIIE have proved to be an important business platform for companies around the world in showcasing their expertise to the Chinese market. It is also an excellent platform for NZ companies to introduce products and services to Chinese consumers and to strengthen and establish connections with the huge market."

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic and downward pressure on the world economy presented great challenges to the success of this large-scale exhibition. It did achieve the goal of being a Safe, Splendid, and Successful event. More than 40 well-known New Zealand enterprises, including Fonterra, Zespri and Theland, actively participated in the New Zealand branded pavilions in CIIE, among which 20 enterprises rolled out two joint pavilions for small-and medium-sized NZ enterprises last year. New Zealand products with better quality have been winning greater popularity and exposure in the Chinese market, earning the consumer's trust and satisfaction," he said.

Rachel Maidment, Executive Director of New Zealand China Council, emphasized the platform of CIIE that New Zealand do play an important role for supplying high quality food and beverage products to China.

"CIIE is a useful relationship building tool for New Zealand companies, enabling them to join networking functions with a wide range of stakeholders and connect with the market. Best of luck to the CIIE organizers and Kiwi companies!" Rachel said.

Jane Liu, Market Manager for Greater China of NZTE noted that "CIIE provides a unique opportunity for companies to demonstrate New Zealand's expertise in providing safe, traceable and sustainable products to the Chinese market."

"CIIE has helped companies expand their market reach to a wider pool of buyers, the event provides a great platform from which businesses can build exposure for their brands," she said.

David Wang, chairman of China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand said CCCNZ will commit in giving all-round high quality and professional services to New Zealand participants in the fourth CIIE in Shanghai.

"China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at over 33 billion NZ dollars (23.76 billion U.S. dollars). With the recent China and New Zealand upgraded Trade Agreement, it further enhances the strong bilateral trade relationship between the two countries and upholding the spirit of multilateralism and further promoting international cooperation."

Over 100 representatives of New Zealand enterprises attended the promotion conference. Representing New Zealand enterprises, David Wang signed agreements online for attending the exhibition with Ma Fengmin.

The fourth China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2021.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)