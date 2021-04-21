China preparing development plan to boost manufacturing prowess

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China is formulating the development plan for its manufacturing sector for the 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) and medium- and long-term period, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.

The plan will focus on key areas such as industrial base and scientific and technological innovation, as well as key industries including major technical equipment and raw materials, said Huang Libin, spokesperson for the ministry, at a press conference.

Last year, China unveiled a development plan for its new energy vehicle industry for the 2021-2035 period.

To promote high-quality manufacturing, China will accelerate the improvement of manufacturing innovation capability and elevate the modernization of the industrial and supply chains, said Huang.

The country will also promote the high-end, intelligent and green development of manufacturing industry and fully open up its general manufacturing sector, he added.

