Fighter bombers get ready for combat training

China Military Online) 14:05, April 21, 2021

Fighter bombers attached to an air force aviation division under the PLA Eastern Theater Command carry out flight training under low-visibility conditions on March 30, 2021, aiming to improve the troops' penetration and assault capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jun)

