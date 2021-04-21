Home>>
Fighter bombers get ready for combat training
(China Military Online) 14:05, April 21, 2021
Fighter bombers attached to an air force aviation division under the PLA Eastern Theater Command carry out flight training under low-visibility conditions on March 30, 2021, aiming to improve the troops' penetration and assault capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Jun)
