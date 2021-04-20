Tree peony planting becomes new driving force for economic development in Tongling, E China

Xinhua) 16:41, April 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 15, 2021 shows a peony garden in the Fenghuangshan scenic area in Tongling City, east China's Anhui Province. Tree peony, a long-lived deciduous woody shrub native to China, has many hidden economic potentials under its gorgeous appearance. Tree peony planting, which has a history of more than 1,600 years at Fenghuang Mountain in Tongling City, east China's Anhui Province, has become a new driving force for this city's economic development. (Photo by Zhan Jun/Xinhua)

