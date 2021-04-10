Home>>
Chinese ministerial officials plant trees in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:47, April 10, 2021
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 122 ministerial officials of China participated in a tree-planting event on Saturday in the Chinese capital Beijing.
The officials planted 1,200 saplings in a green space located in the city's Daxing District.
The tree-planting event has been an annual affair since 2002. A total of 39,430 trees have been planted by 3,351 ministerial officials over the years amid the country's afforestation and greening efforts.
