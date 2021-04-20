Only 1 pct of COVID-19 vaccines administered in lowest-income countries last week: WHO
GENEVA, April 19 (Xinhua) -- While the World Health Organization (WHO) is working with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to expand worldwide vaccine production, only one percent of the 100 million doses administered last week went to lowest-income countries, officials of the Geneva-based organization said Monday.
Close to "99 million doses of vaccines last week went into high- and upper-middle-income and some low- and middle-income countries, but only one percent of that went to the lowest-income countries," said Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director-General on Organizational Change at a press conference.
Asked whether more vaccines should be produced, Aylward said that "we need to be careful thinking that we can simply build additional capacity," because "that capacity is still going to the wrong places."
The WHO has said that it is working with manufacturers to help increase vaccine capacity for the COVAX Facility, a WHO-led initiative to distribute vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.
Aylward said it will "take weeks and months" to increase vaccine supplies and "in the meantime, we've got to take some urgent and important decisions about how we are going to use the vaccines that exist today."
Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the WHO, explained at the same press conference that the "immediate need" of COVAX is to increase vaccine supplies by working with manufacturers and suppliers on suppressing "roadblocks and obstacles," as well as ensuring that export bans "don't interfere with the process of vaccine manufacturing."
Photos
Related Stories
- Global weekly COVID-19 infections reach new high: WHO
- None of antibiotics in development "sufficiently address" drug resistance: WHO
- WHO pledges support for boosting safety of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
- Global weekly new COVID-19 cases keep rising despite vaccine rollout: WHO
- Despite short supply, COVAX distributes nearly 40 million vaccine doses: WHO
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.